Low to mid 90s for the start of the week with late-day storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday, July 25 was the 16th day in a row of 90+ degree high temperatures at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and we look to continue with that trend for the start of the week.
Morning low temperatures will start off in the lower 70s (lower 60s for the NC mountains) with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the lower 90s in the piedmont, to lower 80s for the NC mountains.
Isolated storms will be possible each afternoon and evening through Tuesday with scattered storms likely for Wednesday through Friday. Even though no organized or widespread severe weather is anticipated, any storm that develops may contain heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds.
No tropical activity is expected to impact the Carolinas, yet we are watching three tropical systems. Hurricane Hanna is bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to Southern Texas and Northern Mexico, and is expected to diminish in strengthen for Sunday and Monday.
The remnants of what was Tropical Storm Gonzalo is quickly diminishing as it is moving past the Windward Islands.
We are also tracking a tropical wave moving into the Central Atlantic, which has the potential for more strengthening and organization for the coming days.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
