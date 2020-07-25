Concord police search for man accused of carjacking, leading pursuit into Mecklenburg County

By WBTV Web Staff | July 25, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT - Updated July 25 at 6:06 PM

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a person was carjacked Saturday afternoon at a Concord Circle K, which led to a pursuit that ended in a crash in Mecklenburg County.

Concord police say a Black man, who is described to be skinny build in his early 20s with a red shirt and dark jeans ran away following the crash.

Police responded to the carjacking at the Circle K convenience store on Concord Mills Boulevard.

Concord police is working with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police to locate the man in the area of Rocky River Road and East WT Harris Boulevard.

