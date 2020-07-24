Waxhaw couple scammed out of nearly $1,000 by someone claiming to save them on cable bill

WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - After a warning tonight from the North Carolina Attorney General about a scam involving a bogus discount for DIRECTV, a family in Waxhaw has lost nearly $1,000.
“My husband and I are on a limited income so saving 50 percent on a TV bill and getting more than what you were already paying for is a really good sound,” said Barbara Allen.
On July 3, Allen and her husband got a text from someone claiming they were from AT&T and Direct TV and could save them 50 percent on their bill.
They called them back the next day and were put on hold, as you do for the prompts with AT&T and Direct TV.
“So thinking it’s legit, the guy comes back on the phone and tells us how he can save us and cut our bill in half for three years and we would get all the premium channels and the NFL Ticket,” Allen said.
The only catch was they had to pay one year in advance, $975 dollars, but then for three years, they would only be charged $80 a month.
“So I went to get the credit card and he said the catch is you have to pay it with eBay cards and we both kind of looked at each other, but in between time, we’re getting premium channels on our direct TV that we had never had before,” Allen said.
Allen was told to purchase five ebay cards. The scam artist on the other end of the phone provided a number for Allen to call.
“They tell us that our eBay cards were not good, were not valid through Harris Teeter,” said Allen. “And then he said he needed the $975 to be paid again the same way and to go down to CVS or other stores to buy it.”
At that point, Allen thought something was wrong and immediately contacted AT&T. She learned this was not a legitimate offer.
In fact, AT&T has placed a warning online about the exact same type of scam, warning consumers they would never ask for a gift card for any offer.
“Our main concern is we don’t want another senior citizen to go through what we went through and you know, feel like they’re getting this when they’re not,” Allen said.
The North Carolina Attorney General said this scam sounds consistent with scams they hear about regularly.
They say if someone is asking you to pay using a gift card, it’s always a scam.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.