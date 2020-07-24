Sunday is last day for CMS parents to register for Full Remote Academy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With just two days left to decide, CMS parents are weighing the options between the Plan B plus remote or the Full Remote Academy.
The last day to register for the fully remote academy is this Sunday, July 26 at 11:59 p.m.
The other option is Plan B + Remote, which would send students back to school for two weeks, and then move to fully remote after that.
“It was a very quick decision,” said Eric Thompson. He said it was an easy decision for him to choose the Full Remote Academy.
“I can’t see it go anywhere but up with the introduction of schools. I was ready to home school my children,” he said talking about cases.
He has four kids, one with special needs, all who go to CMS schools. He worries that elementary school students, like his, won’t be able to properly social distance while they’re at school for the orientation under Plan B.
“They’d slip up, they’d do something and if they did bring the virus home, then we’re all infected,” he said.
The details of the two plans
The Plan B + Remote option is a hybrid model which would send kids back in groups for several days at the beginning of the school year.
This means for the first two weeks of school, students will be separated into three groups per school and will attend school on a rotation of in-person plus remote learning.
By the third week of school, instruction for all CMS students will be fully-virtual only.
When remote learning begins – students will not receive in-person instruction. CMS buildings will be open only for staff for essential functions.
Officials say the first two weeks are more of an “onboarding period”, where students meet their teachers, to know who they’ll be learning with.
The two-week onboarding period will consist of students being assigned to one of three groups; one-third of students will be assigned to group A, the next one-third will be assigned to group B, and the next one-third to group C.
Students will attend in-person onboarding instruction on their group’s assigned days within the first two weeks of the school year.
This is how the three groups of students are organized in the first two weeks of school.
- Group A comes in Monday through Wednesday, three consecutive days.
- Group B comes in Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday.
- Group C comes in the last three days of the second week of school which would be Wednesday through Friday.
Parents will be notified which group their student is assigned.
If students/families choose the fully-remote academy, your child would not have the rotation of first two weeks of in-person learning.
For both Plan B and the Full Remote Academy, CMS says grading, curriculum and instructional minutes will be the same. Both plans would also make students eligible for athletics and clubs, depending on state guidelines.
But the trickier part is what makes them different. One difference is the ability to switch between plans.
Students on the Plan B option will go to any model the school board selects moving forward. This means if COVID-19 cases get better, the school district could move to an more in-person instruction option. Students who already were on the Plan B option would just go to whatever plan is next.
Whereas the students doing the full remote option must stay in that through at least the full semester. They can opt out of it after the semester is over (Dec 21).
Another difference is that the teachers for Plan B will be teacher’s from your child’s assigned school. Whereas the remote academy could have a mix of teachers from different schools depending on enrollment.
CMS serves roughly 147,000 students in the district, so if you look at the numbers, it seems most parents are choosing to have their kids do the default Plan B option.
