Strong to severe storms could disrupt Friday afternoon plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected through the afternoon and early evening hours with a few strong to marginally severe storms possible - mainly south of I-40.
The main concerns with today’s round of disruptive storms are isolated damaging wind gusts and brief heavy rainfall. Before the storms hit, high temperatures will attempt to reach the mid 80s in the Mountains, upper 80s in the Foothills, and lower 90s in the Mountains.
Overnight temperatures will visit the upper 60s and lower 70s area-wide under mostly cloudy skies and calming conditions.
Saturday is very similar to today as the majority of the day will feature a great deal of cloud cover along with chances for isolated showers early in the day and scattered thunderstorms during the second half of the day. Highs will top on the upper 80s and lower 90s in the Piedmont with mid 80s expected Saturday afternoon in the higher elevations.
Sunday will live up to its name as wall-to-wall sunshine will brighten the Carolina skies from the mountains to coast. In Charlotte Metro high temperatures will reach the lower 90s. An isolated storm isn't out of the question, however, most neighborhoods should be high and dry Sunday and Monday.
Elevated storm chances are back in the forecast by Tuesday, and the trend is expected to continue through the remainder of the workweek with daytime highs ranging from the low to mid 90s.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
