In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening

(AP) - President Donald Trump is now acknowledging that some schools may need to delay their reopening this fall as the coronavirus continues to surge.
It marks a shift from Trump’s previous demand for a full reopening of the nation’s schools this fall.
In recent weeks, Trump has said that it’s safe to open schools and that Democrats have opposed it for political reasons.
But speaking at a White House news conference Thursday, Trump said districts in some virus hot spots “may need to delay reopening for a few weeks.”
But even as he tempered his position, Trump insisted that every school should be “actively making preparations to open.”
