In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening

In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening
President Donald Trump listens during a "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools," event in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By COLLIN BINKLEY | AP | July 24, 2020 at 12:39 AM EDT - Updated July 24 at 12:39 AM

(AP) - President Donald Trump is now acknowledging that some schools may need to delay their reopening this fall as the coronavirus continues to surge.

It marks a shift from Trump’s previous demand for a full reopening of the nation’s schools this fall.

In recent weeks, Trump has said that it’s safe to open schools and that Democrats have opposed it for political reasons.

But speaking at a White House news conference Thursday, Trump said districts in some virus hot spots “may need to delay reopening for a few weeks.”

But even as he tempered his position, Trump insisted that every school should be “actively making preparations to open.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press . All rights reserved.