Police searching for Monroe woman missing for a month

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Monroe are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for a month.
Amy Mcbride Crist, 42, was reported missing from Monroe on June 24. Officials say there was a possible recent sighting of Crist near Atrium Health Stanly in Albemarle, NC, but she has not been seen since.
Crist is 5′06″ tall and 115 lbs. She has blue eyes and blond hair, which she normally wears up in a bun-type style.
Any who sees Crist or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or 704-282-5769.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.