Person killed in reported shooting near arcade in west Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff | July 24, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT - Updated July 24 at 9:42 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a reported shooting near an arcade in west Charlotte Friday night.

The incident happened on Wilkinson Boulevard between Rosemont Street and Sparta Avenue, near an arcade in the area. CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation at the scene.

Mecklenburg EMS says one person was pronounced dead by Medic Paramedics. This person has not been identified.

There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any arrests or possible suspects.

This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.

