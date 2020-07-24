Newborn giraffe calf euthanized less than 24 hours after being born at California zoo

(WBTV) - A newborn giraffe calf was euthanized less than 24 hours after being born at a zoo in California.
According to the Santa Barbara Zoo, Audrey the Giraffe gave birth to a female calf Tuesday night around 7:45 p.m.
Shortly after delivery, the calf began displaying concerning complications, including extreme weakness, unresponsiveness, and the inability to stand up.
Zoo staff worked throughout the night to provide care to the calf, including tube feeding, IV fluids and medication, and supporting her in a sling.
Despite hours of tremendous efforts, the calf showed no signs of surviving, leaving the team with the difficult decision for humane euthanasia.
Zoo officials say Audrey is healthy and her labor went smoothly, but Zoo staff will continue to keep a close eye on her.
“We are incredibly grateful to our animal care team for the amount of effort and love they put into caring for every creature here at the Zoo. Needless to say, this is a hard day for them and the entire Zoo family. We thank you for your kind words and thoughts during this time,” a Facebook post from the zoo read.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.