New case of MIS-C reported in S.C. child, COVID-19 numbers increase by nearly 2,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina health officials report 1,921 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday.
The state now has 78,298 cases of the virus.
Additionally, South Carolina has reported 1,339 COVID-19-related deaths after 46 more deaths were announced on Friday. In the past 7 days, South Carolina has reported 257 deaths related to the coronavirus.
Health officials say one additional case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 has been reported. The child is under the age of 10 from the Upstate region in South Carolina. There have been five cases of MIS-C in South Carolina.
According to the CDC, MIS-C “is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal (gut) pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired."
Health officials do not yet know what causes MIS-C. However, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 8,877 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.6 percent.
As part of the new “Mask Up” statewide campaign aimed at encouraging youth and young adults to embrace wearing a face mask in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, DHEC is offering free mask content that anyone can share on social media to encourage their friends and followers to wear a face covering in public.
Social media posts, graphics, and videos to be shared online can be found at scdhec.gov/staySCstrong.
On Thursday, July 16, health officials announced 69 more COVID-19 associated deaths, the most reported for a single day. DHEC said the newly-reported deaths happened over the previous few weeks.
Officials said this delay is often attributed to ensuring the death is accurately reported based on the most up-to-date federal guidance for determining a COVID-19-related death. A cause of death is determined by a medical certifier or a coroner.
Additionally, the report of an individual’s cause of death may be delayed if the individual had numerous medical issues or it takes longer to collect the personal demographic information from the family.
The state reported recently that two children tested positive for MIS-C, a rare health condition to occur in some children and teenagers with COVID-19 or who have been in contact with someone from the virus.
One of the children was from the Midlands, the other from the Pee Dee region. Both were under 10, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
South Carolina is getting national attention as one of the worst states in the country for coronavirus cases. Over the past several weeks, the state has been breaking records for single-day increases in positive COVID-19 cases.
New York, one of the original epicenters of the virus in the country, is asking South Carolina residents to quarantine for two weeks when they come. Dr. Linda Bell says that goes for Connecticut and New Jersey as well.
South Carolina is a risk for spreading the virus to places that have it better under control. Health leaders say a mask requirement statewide would be helpful, and local places requiring masks help too but not as fast.
The North Myrtle Beach City Council passed an ordinance calling for the use of face masks in public places, taking effect on Thursday, July 2.
According to information from the city, anyone entering businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, hair and/or nail salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors must wear a face covering while inside. A person who fails to comply shall be guilty of a civil infraction, punishable by a fine of not more than $25.00.
Rock Hill passed an ordinance that calls for people to wear face coverings in public places.
Health officials said the testing goal increased to 140,000 for June, and it will be 165,000 tests conducted per month for the rest of the year.
“The increases that we’re seeing serve as a warning that young adults and youth are not immune to COVID-19,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. “They also tell us that younger South Carolinians are not taking social distancing seriously.”
National trends that indicate a growing number of young adults and youth being confirmed to have COVID-19.
“While it is true that most youth and younger adults with COVID-19 only experience a mild illness, that is not true for all,” Traxler said. “In addition, it’s important to remember that even with mild or no symptoms you can spread the disease to those around you – your friends, teammates, and family. We’re calling on our younger generation of South Carolinians to be leaders in their communities by taking actions to stop the spread of COVID-19. Lead by example and use your voice to let others know that social distancing and wearing a mask in public helps save lives.”
“Every one of us has a role to play in stopping COVID-19,” Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said. “This virus does not spread on its own. It’s spread around our state by infected people who carry it wherever they go – their work, the supermarket, the post office, a friend’s house. By not following public health precautions, many are putting all at risk.”
Bell urges people in South Carolina to wear face coverings when out in public. She also said that the number of new cases shows that the virus is still very much active in the state.
“We understand that what we’re continuing to ask of everyone is not easy and that many are tired of hearing the same warnings and of taking the same daily precautions, but this virus does not take a day off,” Bell said. “Every day that we don’t all do our part, we are extending the duration of illnesses, missed work, hospitalizations and deaths in our state.
“There is no vaccine for COVID-19. There are only individual behaviors and actions we must all maintain that help stop its spread.”
- A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
- A probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
- A confirmed death is someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
- A probable death is an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
A new webpage provides information about probable cases and deaths and will be updated to reflect the most current CDC recommendations for reporting this new information.
“As the number of tests being performed increases, so do the number of cases, we would expect that,” Dr. Joan Duwve, with DHEC, said. “However, that percent positive rate continues to increase, as well, which tells us that we are finding more real cases -- not just cases that were asymptomatic and not otherwise diagnosed.”
Since the state has mostly reopened, and Gov. Henry McMaster has stated lockdowns will not return, Duwve stressed the importance of people taking action to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The two things people can do are simple: social distance and wear a mask. Duwve said people just aren’t doing that, and that’s why cases are spiking.
“We all have work to do,” she said. “We need to lead by example.”
She said at this point in the outbreak, each person diagnosed will likely infect between two to four other people.
“So we will continue to see that rapid rise until we start practicing what we know can prevent the spread of this infection,” Duwve explained.
There is still a significant risk of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus in a public setting in any community. To reduce the spread, health officials advise everyone to take following precautions:
- Maintain social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others
- Wear a cloth mask that covers your nose and mouth while in public
- Avoid touching frequently touched items
- Regularly wash your hands
- Monitor for symptoms and stay home when sick
People should stay home and get tested for the coronavirus if they have any of the following symptoms:
- fever
- shortness of breath
- headaches
- sore throat
- loss of smell
- vomiting, nausea and/or diarrhea
For the latest information about bed utilization rates, testing, telehealth options and more, you can visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.
