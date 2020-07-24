Lebron James calls for justice in Breonna Taylor case during postgame interview

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James is using the excitement of the NBA’s return to continue shedding light on social injustice in America.
In a postgame interview following Thursday’s scrimmage with the Dallas Mavericks, James spoke out about the Breonna Taylor case, which has continued to be investigated under Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office.
“Well first of all, I want to continue to shed light on justice for Breonna Taylor and to her family and everything that’s going on with that situation,” James said.
James is just one of many athletes who have used their platform to speak about the case.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris used a media appearance Monday to speak on social injustice following a question about T-shirts NBA star Russell Westbrook helped design bringing light to the issue.
“You know nothing against the T-shirts, but you want to make sure that [Kentucky Attorney General] Daniel Cameron will arrest the cops and officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death,” Harris said. “And, yeah, that’s all I got to say. That is going to be my answer for every question. For Daniel Cameron to step up and do what is right and that is the only message I got today. I appreciate everybody.”
Harris ended the conference after about a minute.
James said that he has always used his platform in the league to bring attention to recent events, including with other cases involving police brutality and racial inequity such as the George Floyd case in Minneapolis.
“I never shied away from being who I am, speaking about things that not only affects me, that hit home for me but also affect my community and affect Black people,” James said. “We’ve been going through it a lot.”
Back in March, Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her home by LMPD officers issuing a “no-knock” search warrant in plainclothes relating to a drug trafficking investigation.
Since the incident, LMPD officer Brett Hankinson has been fired and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and officer Myles Cosgrove has been placed on administrative leave.
In James’ conference, he called for arrests for the three officers involved.
“As one of the leaders of this league, I want her family to know, and I want the state of Kentucky to know that we feel for her and we want justice,” James went on to say. “What’s right is right, and what’s wrong is wrong.”
The case has been under investigation by Ky. AG Daniel Cameron since May, and has continued to ask the public for patience in regards to information in the case.
In an interview Friday on MSNBC, Ky. Governor Andy Beshear was asked about the statements by James and updates on why the investigation has been taking so long.
“Well certainly the investigation and the evaluation of this case has gone on far too long, and I think even those that are involved in that, which I’m not as a governor, would agree to that,” Beshear said.
Beshear said that the lack of information is causing concerns with the general public.
“I think one of the concerns is that there haven’t been explanations of delay of process of where things are,” Beshear said. “I believe that if you give people the truth, if you give them context and facts for timing of steps that are being taken, of reasons for decisions, then at least they can help process that. It’s just very difficult when there is an absence of information.”
