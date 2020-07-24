Hot and muggy weekend, with a few late day storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There are no big surprises with your weather forecast, with hot and muggy conditions continuing for the weekend ahead, with high temperatures in the lower 90s for the Piedmont, and lower 80s for the mountains.
Afternoon and evening scattered storms will be possible this weekend, yet it will not be a washout.
For the latest updates on severe weather in the area, click here.
Heading into next week, high temperatures look to remain in the low to mid 90s for the Piedmont, with lower 80s for the NC mountains.
Each afternoon and evening will feature isolated to scattered storms.
No tropical activity is expected to impact the Carolinas, yet we are watching Tropical Storm Hanna, which may develop into a hurricane, before it makes landfall on the southern Gulf Coast of Texas, and move across Southern Texas and Northern Mexico this weekend.
The windward islands will receive heavy rain and gusty winds from Tropical Storm Gonzalo this weekend, yet this system is expected to weaken as it moves west of the windward islands.
Enjoy your weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
