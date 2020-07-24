Four Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Aquatic employees test positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four staff members with the Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Aquatic Department tested positive for COVID-19, the county said in a statement.
Mecklenburg County officials were notified Thursday, but believe the virus is not a significant risk of exposure to the public.
The names of those who have been infected have not been released.
Park and Recreation officials say they continue to adhere to CDC guidelines by:
- Practicing social distancing (stay at least 6 feet apart from others in public)
- Wearing a face covering in public settings
- Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Staying home when you are sick
- Making sure your family’s vaccinations are up to date.