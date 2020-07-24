Floridians flocking to the NC mountains to escape the heat and the coronavirus

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Mary Shambach and her family stopped for lunch at Fred’s on Beech mountain Friday afternoon.
They are up from Florida on a long-planned trip, but there was extra incentive this year.
“We wanted to beat the heat and get away from the coronavirus cases,” Shambach said.
Florida is considered to be a COVID-19 hotspot in the eastern United States, and North Carolina has long been considered a favored destination for people there.
In Avery County, only 65 positive cases have been identified so far.
Having people from a hotspot come to visit does not have officials concerned right now.
“As long as they follow the safety guidelines the governor has put forth,” said Capt. Lee Buchanan, with Avery County Sheriff’s Office.
Signs are up on almost every business reminding people to wear masks and to social distance. Business owners told WBTV it appears most everyone is complying without having to be reminded.
With so many major events canceled this summer, the business owners say anyone who follows the guidelines is welcome to visit and, of course, spend some money.
The economy won’t survive without them, said one official.
