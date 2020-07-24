Driver fleeing traffic stop crashes into vehicle on light rail tracks in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver who was fleeing a traffic stop was arrested after crashing into another vehicle on the light rail tracks in Charlotte.
The incident happened on Camden Road in the area of the Lynx East/West Boulevard light rail station.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police attempted a traffic stop on a car on Tryon Street and West Boulevard. The driver refused to stop and sped away, according to police.
Officers did not pursue the vehicle, but the driver crashed into another car at the intersection of East Boulevard and Camden Road.
The driver jumped and ran from the car. Police said he was apprehended without further incident and a gun he was carrying was located and seized. Police also found cocaine and ecstasy pills.
Police did not release the driver’s name or the charges.
One person was in the vehicle that the suspect crashed into. MEDIC responded and the driver was taken to the hospital.
The vehicles have been towed and the Light Rail is now back open.
CMPD says the vehicles involved have been towed, and the light rail is back open.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.