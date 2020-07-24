Deputies looking for Calhoun County teen missing for 2 weeks

ST MATTHEWS, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies want the public’s help to find an 18-year-old girl from Calhoun County who hasn’t been seen in two weeks.
Imani Marie Gleaton, 18, was last seen July 10 leaving a Hardee’s restaurant where she worked in St. Matthews.
She’s described as a black girl who is 5-foot 4-inches and 189 pounds with braids.
Her family and friends have not heard from her since she was last seen two weeks ago.
Deputies aren’t sure what she was wearing when she was last seen, but they believe it was not her Hardee’s uniform.
Gleaton has ties in St. Matthews and Orangeburg, deputies said.
Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.
Submit a tip in 1 of 3 ways:
MOBILE TIP— Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
WEB TIP— go to the Midlands Crimestoppers website at www.CrimeSC.com and click Submit a Tip.
PHONE TIP —call toll free number at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
