Crime Stoppers: Argument of over menu at Chinese restaurant leads to employee being stabbed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a woman accused of stabbing an employee outside of a Chinese restaurant in west Charlotte.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. Monday, July 12 at the Cottage II restaurant off Ashley Road.
Surveillance video shows the suspect inside of the business shortly before the alleged stabbing.
“The suspect walks inside the business. She gets into a few arguments with the victim, who is an employee of the business,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Johnson said the argument was about a dispute regarding the restaurant’s menu. The surveillance footage shows the situation escalate inside of the business.
The video shows the suspect ball up her menu, fling it at the restaurant employees, and tear down part of the plastic COVID-19 safety barrier at the restaurant’s front counter.
“We’re seeing a serious trend of a lot of serious crimes that’s being occurred over minor situations. This all could have been handled differently and this shouldn’t have happened,” said Johnson.
Video shows the suspect turn to leave the restaurant after tearing part of the safety barrier. Two of the employees appear to chase after her.
“The suspect went into another business and came back and was armed with a knife as well as some vegetable oil. (She) went inside the store, got into another altercation, and the suspect ended up cutting the victim over the eye causing a serious injury,” explained Johnson.
Surveillance footage shows the employees come back inside of the business. The injured employee appears to be holding her own face.
“We don’t like seeing things like this – minor situations or minor altercations leading to serious injuries or even death. We just hate to see it and wish it was handled in a different way,” said the detective.
While police have clear images of the suspect in the surveillance footage, they say no one has identified the suspect.
“If she was ordering in, she’s definitely from the area so we know there’s people out here that know who she is and we’re hopeful that they’re gonna call,” said Johnson.
He said the woman is believed to be about 5′2″ and could weigh around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink sports bra.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.