COVID-19 outbreak hits Meck. County Detention Center; 43 inmates test positive

“I care deeply for the residents housed in our detention center and the personnel and service providers that work in this high risk environment,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “Since the start of this pandemic, we have worked hard and aggressively in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic even before the rapid spread of the virus in Mecklenburg County. I want to ensure that we keep our detention centers safe and provide the best possible care for our residents. Considering new research showing that many people carrying the coronavirus experience few or no symptoms, I think it’s prudent that we continue to expand the testing of our resident population as a proactive approach in our response to this pandemic.”