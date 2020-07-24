Charlotte lottery office temporarily closed after employees show possible COVID-19 symptoms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Education Lottery’s Charlotte regional office and claims center will be closed temporarily after employees there reported possible COVID-19 symptoms.
The buildings closed Friday morning after two employees working in the Charlotte office reported their symptoms.
No COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, but the lottery closed the office on a temporary basis due to staffing.
The office was open for 90 minutes, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
As a precaution, lottery officials say they are notifying all those who presented claims during that time and encouraging anyone else who visited Friday morning to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.
The Charlotte office will undergo additional cleaning over the weekend. The office will remain closed until staffing can resume at normal levels.
In the meantime, the closest claim centers for the Charlotte area would be in Asheville or Greensboro.
