Camino Community Center expands services, helping LatinX community during pandemic

“I’m very grateful for the congregation and to God. While I was very sick and out of work, my kids are so young. They can’t get a car, they can’t go to the store. There was money but they couldn’t do anything. And they would tell me ‘Dad, the food is running out.” And I was devastated. Trying to handle the situation calmly. I never thought this is impossible. I tried to stay positive to make it through,” Flores said.