Cabarrus County Schools to begin school year with ‘Plan C,‘ full remote learning

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted Thursday to begin the 2020-21 school year with full remote learning.
The board voted 4 to 3 to start the year under Plan C, which is full remote instruction.
District officials say they will continue to monitor health conditions and the state and federal guidelines to determine when returning to in-person schooling will be staff for students and staff.
The school district announced its academic calendar for this upcoming school year.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina schools will reopen in August under “Plan B,” allowing both in-person and remote learning.
The “Plan B” approach lets students participate in a mix of in-classroom and remote learning. This plan involves some students potentially rotating schedules, with some students not coming onto campus at all.
Schools will also be allowed the option of completely virtual learning, as laid out in N.C.‘s “Plan C,” which is the direction Cabarrus County Schools decided to go.
Cooper said this plan is “a measured, balanced approach that will allow children to attend but provide important safety protocols like fewer children in the classroom, social distancing, face masks and more.”
Face coverings will be required for every teacher, staff and student from kindergarten through high school. The governor says studies have shown overwhelmingly that face coverings reduce disease transmission.
