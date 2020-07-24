5 bad car care habits you should avoid at all costs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you stick to a routine car care schedule and also detail your ride on a regular basis, you’re going a pretty good job when it comes to car care habits. These habits will keep your ride reliable and also keep its resale value high, which means you’ll get more money for it when you sell it in the future. However, there are certain habits that can actually be detrimental to your drive time and the overall health of your car, and Toyota of N Charlotte is here to explain what they are and why you should avoid them. Let’s get started!
Don't make these bad car care habits part of your routine
Bad habit #1: Shifting from reverse to drive too quickly.
When you shift your N Charlotte Toyota from reverse into drive, you should make sure you’re at a complete, full stop before shifting. If you do it while the car is still rolling, you can actually do damage to your transmission over time that can lead to expensive car care and repairs down the road.
Bad habit #2: Keeping your gas tank near empty.
It’s tempting to get by a few dollars at a time when it comes to your gas tank but contrary to popular belief, it’s not more cost-effective. You’ll actually use more gas than normal making all those extra trips to the gas station, and you’re doing a disservice to your fuel pump. Filling your gas tank means the fuel pump will stay submerged, which helps to keep it cool and preserve it (so you don’t have to pay for car care or replacement for this part very often).
Bad habit #3: Not using your parking brake.
You should use your parking brake all the time, not just when you’re parked on a hill. The parking brake actually helps to redistribute your N Charlotte Toyota’s weight to take some of the pressure off of your normal brakes. Make pulling the parking brake a part of your car care routine every time you park, no matter if it’s on a steep surface.
Bad habit #4: Putting too much stuff in the trunk.
The trunk can be a handy place to store things, but having too much junk in your trunk can actually cost you. It weighs your N Charlotte Toyota down, which means your fuel efficiency suffers and you have to spend more on gas. It can also wear down your suspension faster and make your brakes work harder than they should, which means more frequent brake service and repairs.
Bad habit #5: Accelerating quickly.
Putting the pedal to the metal may not seem like a big deal, but it is, and it can cost you. Accelerating quickly makes your drivetrain work overtime and also burns more fuel than you’d typically use.
