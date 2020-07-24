5 bad car care habits you should avoid at all costs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you stick to a routine car care schedule and also detail your ride on a regular basis, you’re going a pretty good job when it comes to car care habits. These habits will keep your ride reliable and also keep its resale value high, which means you’ll get more money for it when you sell it in the future. However, there are certain habits that can actually be detrimental to your drive time and the overall health of your car, and Toyota of N Charlotte is here to explain what they are and why you should avoid them. Let’s get started!