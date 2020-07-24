Albemarle inmate dies of COVID-19 complications, marking 7th in N.C.

Officials say he tested positive on June 22 and was hospitalized on July 1. His condition worsened and he died on Thursday. “His death is tragic, and we are continuing to work hard to handle the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the offenders in our custody remains our top priority.” This is the seventh coronavirus death of an individual in custody at a North Carolina state prison.