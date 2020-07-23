Worker rescued from atop construction site after being injured near South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A worker was rescued from atop a construction site near Charlotte’s South End neighborhood late Thursday morning.
The high-angle rescue happened around 11 a.m. on Hawkins Street near the intersection with W. Tremont Avenue. Charlotte firefighters had to be pulled up to where the worker was injured and bring them down.
Once back on the ground, the worker was taken to a local hospital for their injuries.
The worker’s name, how they were injured and the extent of their injuries have not been released.
No further details have been made public.
