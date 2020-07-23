Woman’s body found near golf course in Morganton, man facing charges

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman’s body was found near a golf course in Morganton Thursday morning and a man is facing charges in the case.
The woman’s body was found along Golf Course Road near the entrance to Mimosa Hills Golf Club. Officials believe the woman had been at a home nearby.
A man, later identified as 33-year-old Joshua Kenneth Epley, has been charged with concealment of death in the case.
The victim’s name has not been released.
There is no word on how the woman may have died and no further details about Epley’s alleged role in the incident have been made public.
Check back for more information on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.