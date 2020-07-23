Tips lead to search warrant, arrest, and drug seizure at Rowan County hotel

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Tips from the public led to a search warrant being served, a seizure of drugs and cash, and the arrest of one man at a hotel in Rowan County.
On Tuesday deputies served a search warrant at a room in the Affordable Suites on Julian Road. According to the report, they seized 9 grams of heroin, 43 grams of ecstasy, 55 grams of MDMA, 16 dosage units of LSD, 4 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of oxycontin, and 25 grams of amphetamines. $3850 in cash was also taken.
Wesley Tyler McKeehan, 33, who was staying at the hotel, was charged with seven counts related to the illegal drug trade, including four counts of trafficking. Bond was set at $75,000.
Investigators say McKeehan was selling and shipping the drugs across the country using package delivery services. They say he was setting up purchases via the “dark web,” which they described in the report as an overlay network that uses the internet and requires specific software configurations and authorization.
