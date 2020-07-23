Strong storms attempt to limit Thursday’s high heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After an extremely hot start to the week, slightly cooler temperatures settle in through the remainder of the workweek. In fact, Thursday high temperatures will top out near 90° under a good dose of sunshine before numerous storms erupt during the latter half of the day. While the heat and humidity aren’t the main story of the day, keep in mind afternoon heat index values will approach the 100° degree mark.
Afternoon thunderstorms will again be possible on Thursday, with strong wind gusts and localized flooding the main threats. As usual, today's storms will first develop in the Mountains before slowly drifting east into the Foothills and Piedmont. A few storms will likely linger over the WBTV viewing after sunset. Overnight lows will fall to the lower 70s across the Charlotte Metro area under mostly cloudy skies.
Friday will be the coolest and dampest day of the week. Scattered showers and storms are possible during the first half of the day, therefore afternoon highs will only reach into the lower 80s. When it's not raining, the sky will still remain rather cloudy. The second of the day will feature additional showers and storms which are expected be stronger and more widespread.
Into the weekend, high temperatures will slide back up into the lower 90s. Saturday will still provide a considerably higher chance for rain during the morning hours with thunderstorms possible during the second of the day. Despite elevated rain chances, anticipate spurts of sunshine throughout the day.
Sunday is the drier day of the weekend, but the day isn't totally rain-free. Sunshine will abound with a few intermittent pop-storms likely during the afternoon and early evening period. High temperatures in the mid 90s and surging heat indices will be accompanied by routine rounds of late-day storms next week.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues its westward track over the Central Tropical Atlantic, and is expected to become a hurricane later today.
Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Eight centered over the Central Gulf of Mexico is showing little change in strength at this time, but it is expected to be upgraded to a tropical storm by Friday. In that case, the system would likely be named Hanna.
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.