Scattered storms continue with hot and muggy conditions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures look to range from the lower 80s in the NC mountains to the lower 90s in the Piedmont Friday afternoon with scattered thunderstorms possible for the afternoon and evening hours.
This weekend will feature more of the same, with hot and muggy conditions and high temperatures ranging from the lower 80s in the mountains to lower 90s in the piedmont.
A few storms will be possible each afternoon and evening.
High temperatures look to warm into the low to mid-90s for early next week before a cold front moves through late Wednesday which could knock high temperatures back toward the upper 80s for next Thursday.
Not a dramatic cooldown, yet a little break from the oppressive heat.
In the tropics, we are closely watching Tropical Depression #8 (which looks to become Tropical Storm Hanna by Friday), and Tropical Storm Gonzalo (which looks to become a hurricane, the first for the 2020 Atlantic season, by Friday).
These storms do not look to have any direct impact on the Carolinas at this time.
Have a great Friday and weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
