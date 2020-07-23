Rowan County ranked #1 for Healthiest Employer of Greater Charlotte

County Manager Aaron Church stated, “The Board of Commissioners have supported the wellness program year after year and we are honored to be ranked #1. Without the continued hard work and dedication of Aldrea Speight and Debbie Holshouser under the leadership of Human Resources Director Kelly Natoli, this would not be possible.” Church also commended and thanked the Rowan County Wellness Committee members for their contributions: Aldrea Speight, Amy Smith, Ashley Duncan, Beverly Gaston, Tracy Speaks, Carrie Leonard, Daphanie Florence, Heather White, Jan Simpson, Jennifer Curlee, Lee Barney, Lloyd Pace, Peggy Brandon, Scott Duffell, Tamera Kesler, Teresa Sharpless, Terri Powlas and Toi Degree.