Rowan County ranked #1 for Healthiest Employer of Greater Charlotte

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County was ranked #1 in its size category (500-1,499 full-time employees) by the Charlotte Business Journal. This is the second consecutive year that Rowan County has been selected as a winner of the Healthiest Employers of Greater Charlotte Award. Last year Rowan County was ranked #6.
County Manager Aaron Church stated, “The Board of Commissioners have supported the wellness program year after year and we are honored to be ranked #1. Without the continued hard work and dedication of Aldrea Speight and Debbie Holshouser under the leadership of Human Resources Director Kelly Natoli, this would not be possible.” Church also commended and thanked the Rowan County Wellness Committee members for their contributions: Aldrea Speight, Amy Smith, Ashley Duncan, Beverly Gaston, Tracy Speaks, Carrie Leonard, Daphanie Florence, Heather White, Jan Simpson, Jennifer Curlee, Lee Barney, Lloyd Pace, Peggy Brandon, Scott Duffell, Tamera Kesler, Teresa Sharpless, Terri Powlas and Toi Degree.
Over the last several years, Rowan County has implemented various employee wellness initiatives such as providing Fitbits to County employees, Biometric Screenings, Nurse Practitioner Clinic, Employee Assistance Program, Diabetes Management and various Wellness Challenges. These efforts are aimed at keeping health insurance costs for employees manageable.
Chairman Greg Edds said, “Hard work and good leadership pays off. We have some of the brightest human resource professionals in the country right here in Rowan County. It’s just another reason why we’re experiencing strong growth and new opportunities. We’re proud to say that Rowan County is open for business.”
For additional information contact Aaron Church at 704-216-8180
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.