President Trump visiting North Carolina to tour biotech facility

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The White House announced President Donald Trump will travel to North Carolina’s Research Triangle on Monday, July 27.
The president will visit a plant where potential coronavirus vaccine components are being developed.
The plant is in Morrisville, where President Trump will tour the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ (FDB) Innovation Center. He’s also expected to speak after the tour.
“Biotechnologies is manufacturing bulk drug substance for NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial, and is expected to progress into Phase 2 in mid-August and Phase 3 in the fall,” the White House said in a release.
FDB and Maryland drug developer Novavax, agreed to manufacture bulk drug substance for NVX-CoV2373.
FDB’s site in Morrisville has reportedly already begun production of the first batch of NVX-CoV2373.
This arrangement falls under Novavax’s recent $1.6 billion award by the federal government as part of Operation Warp Speed (OWS), a U.S. government program that aims to begin delivering millions of doses of vaccine for COVID-19 to the U.S. population.
This will be the 10th time Trump has made an official visit to North Carolina since taking office.
