President Trump canceling Florida part of RNC 2020 due to coronavirus ‘flare up'

(WBTV) - President Donald Trump is canceling the Jacksonville, Florida portion of the Republican National Convention due in part to the “flare up” of coronavirus cases in the state.
“I told my team it’s time to cancel the Jacksonville, Florida component of the GOP convention,” Trump said.
Florida was to have hosted four nights of programming and parties that Trump had hoped would be a “four-night infomercial” for his reelection.
“It’s a different world, and it will be for a little while,” Trump said, explaining his decision. “To have a big convention is not the right time,” Trump added.
The Charlotte portion of the RNC is going on as planned, which is significantly scaled down. A small subset of GOP delegates will still gather in Charlotte for just four hours on Aug. 24.
Trump says he will still do a convention speech, just in a different form.
He also says his administration will do some other things, mentioning the possibility of “telerallies” and online events during the week.
The president says he has spoken to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other political leaders in the state and in the city of Jacksonville.
Earlier this week, the Jacksonville sheriff said he was “significantly concerned” with hosting the RNC, citing safety concerns.
A WBTV reporter then found out the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was expecting assistance from CMPD with resources. That seems to no longer be necessary with Thursday’s announcement.
The convention was originally moved from Charlotte to Jacksonville after a disagreement between President Trump, the GOP and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper about health restrictions at the convention.
The argument was based around the concept of holding an event indoors with maskless supporters. But those plans were steadily scaled back as virus cases spiked in Florida and much of the country over the last month.
There are no other details about the future of events related to the convention.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.