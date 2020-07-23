Police searching for missing Mount Pleasant 15-year-old

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police are searching for a girl who has not been seen since Tuesday night.
Christina Matus, 15, left her home at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, but did not return home on Wednesday, Mount Pleasant Inspector Don Calabrese said.
Police say her father spoke to her via text and phone but Matus would not tell him where she was.
She was last seen at the Budget Inn Motel on Fain Street, police say.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Clark at 843-884-4176 or via email at KClark@tompsc.com
