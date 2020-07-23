Mother who abandoned newborn in trash gave birth in toilet, left baby there for 7 hours, warrants say

Warrants confirm Macedo told investigators the baby’s father did not know she was pregnant and was at work the night she left the child in the church trashcan. When police interviewed the father of the baby, warrants say he told investigators he was working in Southport on the night she had the baby and he was out of town when she was arrested. Records confirming his work schedule that week from his employer were also sent to WPD, the warrants say.