’I can’t breathe’: Video shows violent arrest in Union County. Now the target has sued.

Dash-cam video of the April 1, 2019, incident obtained by the Observer shows Parrish initially trying to escape the deputies as he steps from the front seat passenger side of a car. A subsequent clip taken after Parrish is tackled shows him struggling on the roadside with two officers. A third deputy, identified in the lawsuit as T. Mills, runs into the frame, jumps on the pile and begins striking Parrish in the head and face.