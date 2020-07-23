Huntersville couple expects $150 co-pay after ER visit, told they owe $1,100

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-area couple went to the emergency room expecting a $150 co-pay but got a big bill instead.
Angel Brennan says he was shocked to see the $1,100 bill but was even more surprised when Atrium Health refused to correct the problem.
“I wouldn’t be jumping on this if it didn’t impact us,” Brennan said. “$1,100 is a lot of money.”
Angel Brennan’s wife went to the emergency room at Atrium Health Huntersville in March. They showed their insurance card to Atrium.
“They acknowledged that they saw it was a $150 copay,” Brennan said.
Fast forward three months to June when Brennan received an explanation of benefits from BlueCross BlueShield. It showed they owed $1,100.
“When BlueCross BlueShield processed the claim, they charged us on the deductible and the coinsurance instead of the $150 copay that’s on the member card,” Brennan said.
Brennan contacted BlueCross to find out what went wrong.
He was told the bill was coded by Atrium Health as “Outpatient Hospital” instead of ”Emergency Room,” so Blue Cross billed for outpatient service.
“I’ve been calling Atrium, I called BlueCross BlueShield, and it’s just going back and forth,” Brennan said. “A lot of people don’t return phone calls, so then I contacted the news to see if I can get some help with this.”
WBTV contacted Atrium Health on Monday.
After repeated calls, they indicated they are looking into the case.
WBTV also contacted BlueCross BlueShield who did have answers and has been in contact with Atrium.
In a statement, they indicated: “We understand the member’s frustration and have reached out to the provider to ask them to correct the billing issue. Our customer service team has spoken with the member and we’re happy we could help resolve this issue.”
Brennan said he is now optimistic that after our calls, the billing error will finally be corrected.
“I don’t know all the types of problems that you resolve other than billing, but it definitely worked,” Brennan said.
Both Brennan and BlueCross BlueShield say Atrium made a coding error.
But after WBTV’s calls, Brennan said he got a call from the hospital saying it was the insurance company that processed the claim incorrectly and they’re working to straighten it out.
An Atrium spokeswoman sent this statement:
“Atrium Health honors and upholds the confidentiality guaranteed to all our patients and their families. As part of that privacy, federal HIPAA guidelines prevent us from discussing any details about people who may have been in our care.
“What we can tell you is that Atrium Health is dedicated to providing patients with personalized care and we appreciate the opportunity to work closely with our patients to resolve any questions they may have, including any billing concerns. We work diligently to ensure patients are happy not only with their medical care but their entire patient experience at Atrium Health.
“When issues or concerns are brought to our attention, we work with our patients to address them, including advocating on their behalf to resolve mistakes made by their insurance company or any other responsible payor.”
