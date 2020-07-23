One person killed in shooting near Mint Hill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting near Mint Hill Thursday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.
The incident unfolded on McGregor Drive near Union Road.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the scene before 8:30 a.m., where Medic pronounced one person dead. Law enforcement vehicles were parked outside what appeared to be a home and had the area blocked off with crime scene tape.
Details surrounding the deadly shooting were not provided.
No names have been released.
