One person killed in shooting near Mint Hill

One person was killed in a shooting near Mint Hill Thursday morning (Source: Taylor Simpson)
July 23, 2020 at 8:37 AM EDT - Updated July 23 at 8:47 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting near Mint Hill Thursday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

The incident unfolded on McGregor Drive near Union Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the scene before 8:30 a.m., where Medic pronounced one person dead. Law enforcement vehicles were parked outside what appeared to be a home and had the area blocked off with crime scene tape.

Details surrounding the deadly shooting were not provided.

No names have been released.

