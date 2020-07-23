Help with utility bills available in Kannapolis and Concord

Upon expiration of this order, City of Concord staff is prepared to discuss reasonable payment arrangements for those who incur a delinquency from March 31 through July 29, as stated in Section C of the Executive Order. Payment arrangements may be extended for at least a six-month period for the amounts that accrued over the effective period, including any extension of Executive Order 124. The six-month payoff period shall be calculated from the date of the termination of Executive Order 124 or related Executive Orders extending the effective period.