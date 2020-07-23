Help with utility bills available in Kannapolis and Concord

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents in Kannapolis and Concord can receive help with utility bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Kannapolis, in accordance with the State of North Carolina Governor’s Executive Order, has not been disconnecting utility services, for those who have been unable to pay their bill, nor accessing late fees. When the Governor’s order expires, disconnection and late fee processes will resume.
If you have accumulated past due balances since March 31, 2020, the City would like to help you with any past due amounts by working with you to setup a payment plan. In order to prevent interruption of your service, you must have a signed Payment Arrangement on file. Customer Service staff will work with you one-on-one to assist you.
Please call now to work out a payment plan at 704.920.4399 or email us at custserve@kannapolisnc.gov with your contact information and someone will respond.
Federal funds have also been allocated to Cooperative Christian Ministries (CCM) to assist with rent, utility, and mortgage payments for low- and moderate-income Kannapolis residents.
You may contact Cooperative Christian Ministries (CCM) at 704.786.4709. The Salvation Army may also be able to assist you with utility payments, contact them at 704.782.7822 or ConcordNC@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Governor Cooper has informed municipalities and other utility providers that Executive Order 142 will expire July 29, meaning normal utility billing will resume July 30. The City of Concord encourages customers who have accrued an unpaid balance of any amount to contact us at 704-920-5555 to establish a payment plan.
Several statewide Executive Orders temporarily suspended residential utility service disconnections and waived penalties, fees, and interest on amounts due between March 31 and July 29. Payments due before March 31 will be subject to disconnection beginning July 30. If you have an unpaid balance on your account, please contact Customer Care at 704-920-5555 to establish a payment plan and avoid disconnection.
Customers will have at least a six-month period beginning July 30 to pay off unpaid balances that came due between March 31-July 29. Unpaid balances prior to or after this timeframe will be due according to our typical policies. Please contact Customer Care at 704-920-5555 with any questions or concerns regarding payment on your utility account, or if you are having trouble paying your bills.
Background information:
Consistent with Executive Order 124 issued by Governor Cooper on March 31, 2020, and as amended by Executive Order 142 on May 30, the City of Concord will neither disconnect utility accounts for nonpayment, assess new late payment fees, nor collect late payment fees that were imposed on accounts as of March 31 for at least 120 days (through July 29, 2020).
Upon expiration of this order, City of Concord staff is prepared to discuss reasonable payment arrangements for those who incur a delinquency from March 31 through July 29, as stated in Section C of the Executive Order. Payment arrangements may be extended for at least a six-month period for the amounts that accrued over the effective period, including any extension of Executive Order 124. The six-month payoff period shall be calculated from the date of the termination of Executive Order 124 or related Executive Orders extending the effective period.
Customers should contact the Customer Care team at 704-920-5555 to discuss the City of Concord's response to this order, including reconnection of terminated service, payment options, or other concerns.
City Council adopted a resolution to guide these policies on July 9, 2020. Click here for more information.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.