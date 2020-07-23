Health leaders urge LatinX/Hispanic community to take preventative measures against COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - As coronavirus cases grow, North Carolina state and health leaders are focusing on slowing the spread in most impacted communities.
In North Carolina, the LatinX/Hispanic community continues to have growing cases and concerns.
North Carolina reported an additional 1,890 cases of coronavirus cases Thursday.
This is the 30th straight day of more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 106,893.
Twenty-eight additional coronavirus deaths were reported overnight, bringing the total count across the state to 1,726.
On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper and NC DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, along with Claudia Velasco-Osorio, Consul General of Mexico in Raleigh, and Jorge Archila, Consul General of Guatemala, released a joint statement on the effect of COVID-19 on the Latinx/Hispanic Community.
“We are deeply grateful to our Latino community for their hard work and recognize the vital role this community plays in keeping North Carolina running,” the statement read. “Many in our Latino community work in essential jobs in food, construction, manufacturing and other industries that are the backbone of the state’s economy. The nature of these jobs puts our Latino community at higher risk of getting COVID-19 both at work and in our neighborhoods.”
State and health leaders addressed the notable increase in COVID-19 cases among the Latino community living in North Carolina.
They are asking those in the LatinX/Hispanic community to take preventative measures against the coronavirus.
“COVID-19 is highly contagious and, unfortunately, it is strongly affecting Hispanics,” the statement continued.
Officials are telling those in the LatinX/Hispanic community to get tested if they have symptoms such as headaches, sore throat, fever or chills, cough, nausea, vomiting, congestion or runny nose, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, new loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, muscle pain, fatigue, among others.
Those in the LatinX/Hispanic community can visit the state’s Symptom Checker available in English and Spanish, to see if they might need a test. North Carolina is making free testing sites available to everyone, regardless of your immigration status.
“The pandemic is not over and we must be very careful,” the statement said. “If it is necessary to leave your house, we reiterate the importance of practicing your “Ws: Wear, Wait, Wash”: wear a cloth face covering; wait 6 feet apart and avoid close contact, and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer. Remember, this is not a time for large gatherings or parties. Protect and care for your loved ones.”
