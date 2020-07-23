Health leaders urge LatinX/Hispanic community to take preventative measures against COVID-19

“The pandemic is not over and we must be very careful,” the statement said. “If it is necessary to leave your house, we reiterate the importance of practicing your “Ws: Wear, Wait, Wash”: wear a cloth face covering; wait 6 feet apart and avoid close contact, and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer. Remember, this is not a time for large gatherings or parties. Protect and care for your loved ones.”