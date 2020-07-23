Ex-Wake Forest assistant basketball coach avoids jail for fatal punch

NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) — A former men’s college basketball assistant coach has been sentenced to three years of probation, community service and a fine for fatally punching a man in New York City who pounded on his car’s window.
Former Wake Forest assistant coach Jamill Jones, 37, was sentenced Thursday in a Queens court video conference to probation, 1,500 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine.
Jones, of North Carolina, was convicted in February of misdemeanor assault for the punch that killed 35-year-old Sandor Szabo in August 2018.
He apologized for the first time in court Thursday, while the victim’s family criticized state laws that prohibited Jones from being charged with a felony.