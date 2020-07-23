Ex-Wake Forest assistant basketball coach avoids jail for fatal punch

Ex-Wake Forest assistant basketball coach avoids jail for fatal punch
This photo from Nov. 28, 2017, shows Wake Forest assistant coach Jamill Jones, second from left, with the team and head coach Danny Manning, second from right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C. Police say Jones threw a punch that killed a New York City tourist who knocked on his car window thinking it was his Uber ride. He was arrested Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, and charged with assault. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) (Source: Chuck Burton)
July 23, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT - Updated July 23 at 8:57 PM

NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) — A former men’s college basketball assistant coach has been sentenced to three years of probation, community service and a fine for fatally punching a man in New York City who pounded on his car’s window.

Former Wake Forest assistant coach Jamill Jones, 37, was sentenced Thursday in a Queens court video conference to probation, 1,500 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine.

Jones, of North Carolina, was convicted in February of misdemeanor assault for the punch that killed 35-year-old Sandor Szabo in August 2018.

He apologized for the first time in court Thursday, while the victim’s family criticized state laws that prohibited Jones from being charged with a felony.