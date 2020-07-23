CMPD programs aim to help amidst trend of youth-involved violent crime in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating 65 homicides in the city of Charlotte so far this year. Ten of the victims are under the age of 18 and two victims were just 14 years old.
This trend makes efforts to help the youth in our community even more important.
“27 years in this job,” Lt. LeBraun Evans said of his time with CMPD. “I think the worst times that I have ever had have been standing at a homicide scene involving a child.”
Lt. Evans said he dedicated his career to helping kids. The recent violence pushes him to do more.
On Thursday afternoon, high schoolers were spread across several campuses hearing from speakers via Zoom.
It is part of CMPD’s Youth Envision Academy, which exposes high schoolers to career opportunities in Charlotte.
On Tuesday, Charlotte City Council’s Safe Communities Committee approved an additional $17,400 to go to the academy.
“We let them break down those jobs by talking to those industries so they know how much can you make?” Lt. Evans said. “Is it a skill trade or do you have to go to college?”
The program also helps build trust.
“I didn’t have the best perceived notion of police,” high schooler Alecea Adams said. “So it really helped me understand that they do put on a uniform, they do have families they go home to at night. They want to make the community as safe as possible.”
School resource officers like Wes Caldwell, who works at Eastway Middle School, refer kids who may be going down a dangerous path to several different youth programs.
“We can just save one at a time, and teach as many as we can to overcome the obstacles of life,” Caldwell said.
That is also where the Cops CARE program comes in.
“We’re going into every middle school, talking to every 8th grader every year,” Lt. Evans said. “We’re talking about how to interact with police, so it’s not the first time that you hear ‘this is where you should keep your hands,' because we want to change some of those tragic outcomes.”
They have high hopes, but they need help.
“We can save them all,” Lt. Evans said. “But it’s going to take more than CMPD. There need to be 50 other programs like ours.”
CMPD also offers diversion programs for kids who have already been arrested. If they complete 100 hours of the program,- teaching them life skills and how to pick better friends, their record will be expunged and they get a second chance.
