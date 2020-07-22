Tree smashes into Charlotte home after storms roll through

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - No one was hurt when a tree fell on a home just north of uptown Charlotte early Wednesday morning.
The tree toppled onto a home on Condon Street off of Beatties Ford Road sometime before 2:30 a.m. The woman who lives at the home was at work when the tree fell. A dog was inside the home but is OK.
The woman is staying with family members until her home can be repaired.
Storms rolled through the Charlotte area Tuesday evening, causing similar scenes.
