Thunderstorms return again soon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After we enjoyed a break from the severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, strong thunderstorms are likely to make a quick comeback on Thursday and remain a factor through Friday too.
For the latest updates on severe weather in the area, click here.
The brutal heat we’ve dealt with recently scaled back slight on Wednesday with a high of 92°, and that trend should remain through the weekend with an outside chance we don’t get out of the 80s either on Friday or Saturday.
The active pattern of storms for Thursday and Friday should also back off a bit over the weekend which should open the door for outdoor activities, but don’t let your guard completely down as the temperatures and humidity will still drive heat index values into the mid 90s.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.