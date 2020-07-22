Teacher raises safety questions as schools prepare to reopen

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - While school districts in our area prepare to reopen on a limited basis, some are asking if it’s safe to send children back to school while the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across North Carolina.
This week the Rowan-Salisbury School Board approved the school system plan to offer parents an option of a virtual academy, or letting children attend school two days week, and learn remotely the other three.
A local mom named Robin said she and her family have made a choice.
“Our children would be split by numbers, and some of the children go two days a week and the others go two days a week…myself and my children discussed it and we chose this,” Robin said.
In an email to WBTV, one local teacher said he was concerned about student safety, given the increase in COVID-19 cases here.
His first question was “does the Rowan County Health Department endorse opening all schools?”
T.J. Brown with Rowan Emergency Services replied, saying “Rowan County Health Department like most others rely on the information and guidance being compiled and reviewed by State Officials to work with our local partners. It is our belief that the best individuals to decide on school opening or closing are those who have direct day-to-day involvement with those complex factors. Therefore, the Health Department/Emergency Services have partnered with Novant Health and have been meeting weekly with the superintendent and her team to make sure they are up-to-date on the current COVID-19 status in our county.”
Next, the teacher asked a series of questions about the metrics that would be used in keeping schools open.
“Is there a minimum seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in the county, which, if achieved would result in Rowan County Health Department endorsing online learning? Would it be a percentage of ICU beds available at local hospitals? Or seven-day average of COVID-19 related deaths? Or a percent of students who test positive for COVID-19? Or a percent of teachers who test positive for COVID-19? If there are suggested metrics, they have not been made public. These metrics need to be publicly available so parents, students, and teachers understand they are not being made into lab rats,” the teacher asked.
Brown replied that detailed numbers outlining the status of COVID-19 are published daily on the Health Department web site: http://bit.ly/rowan-covid19-hub
“It is our goal to make sure that everyone remains as safe as possible throughout this pandemic,” Brown added.
In-person learning is an option and is not required. Students attending school will wear masks and sit in socially distanced classrooms.
“They missed out a lot at the end of the school year and I feel like it would be beneficial if we made the effort to go back to school,” Robin added.
The new K-8 Virtual Academy now has more than 3000 students enrolled. The school system had closed registration, then reopened it briefly earlier this week. Amy Pruitt, the Director of Horizons Unlimited, will serve as the principal at the Virtual Academy.
