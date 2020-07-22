Summer storms fire up as heat indices reach 105°

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Heat Advisory is now in effect for Mecklenburg County and surrounding counties across the Piedmont.
As high temperatures soar to the mid 90s, heat indices will quickly climb to or pass 105° making for another sultry, summer day. The advisory expires at 8 p.m.
Sunshine continues to illuminate the sky with a few clouds offering a bit of shade through the afternoon period. Once again a chance for scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast, however, coverage won't likely be as widespread as Monday and Tuesday.
But, the storms that develop will still be capable of producing heavy downpours, gusty wind, and small hail.
A few showers may hang around in Mountains after sunset, but by large storms are expected to clear the area as night falls. Overnight lows will fall to the lower 70s in the Piedmont and mid to upper 60s in the Mountains and Foothills.
Rain and storms chances will inch up Thursday into Friday as a cold front north of the Carolinas pushes additional moisture into the WBTV viewing area. In addition to big downpours and thunderstorms, an increase in cloud cover will block a great deal of sunshine as the workweek comes to a close.
As a result, high temperatures will be near normal, falling to the lower 90s and upper 80s Thursday and Friday.
Bright sunshine and a few afternoon pop-storms return for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday's high temperatures will reach the lower 90s with feel like temperatures just shy of 100°.
Next week, the heat returns with a vengeance - back to the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the tropics have been quite active this week. Tropical Storm Gonzalo, the earliest seventh named storm to form in the Atlantic, continues to strengthen as it moves westward, southeast of the Lesser Antilles.
We are also watching another disturbance closer to the U.S. mainland, the system is now moving into the warmer waters of the Central Gulf of Mexico where it will likely strengthen over the next 24-48 hours.
At this time, neither system is expected to have a direct impact on the Carolinas.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
