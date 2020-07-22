Shooting leads to car crash in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A shooting led to a car crash in northeast Charlotte Wednesday, police say.
Just after 1 p.m., officers responded to Kingville Drive in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon.
When officers arrived, they found a female who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police say early evidence suggests that after being shot, the victim’s vehicle crashed into another vehicle on Kingville Drive.
Officers remained on scene actively investigating the incident.
No other details were provided.
