Police respond to protests outside ice cream shop in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are responding to protests outside an ice cream shop in Gastonia Wednesday night.
The situation is happening at Tony’s Ice Cream on East Franklin Boulevard. All roads were closed near the business at one point.
According to police reports from Monday and Tuesday, at least two people have been arrested at the business in the past two days.
Police reports say these two people were “causing a public disturbance.” One person was arrested for trespassing and the other person was arrested for simple assault.
There’s no word on if Wednesday night’s protests are connected to these incidents in any way.
This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.
