Person killed after veering off road, hitting tree in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A driver was killed after veering off the road and hitting a tree in Chesterfield County.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 1 p.m. on Highway 9 near Hornsboro Road.
The driver veered off the road and hit a tree. Troopers say only the driver was in the car.
EMS took the driver to the hospital in Monroe, where the driver died.
The person who was killed has not been identified.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol was handling the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.