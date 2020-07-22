NC trooper paralyzed in motorcycle crash making progress on return home to Cramerton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) trooper paralyzed from the neck down in a motorcycle crash in west Charlotte last year is making progress on his return home to Cramerton.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol shared a conversation with Trooper Wooten’s wife Sharon on Facebook on the year anniversary of the horrific crash.
“July 22, 2019 forever changed the life of the Wooten family in so many ways. But one thing has remained steadfast; the love we have for one another,” Sharon told NCSHP.
Sharon said her family has “experienced fear and anxiety like never before due to the countless hospital visits, multiple surgeries and procedures.”
Trooper Wooten hasn’t been home since he left for work on the morning of his crash.
Wooten was released from a six month stay at an Atlanta hospital in February but the family decided to move into an apartment to give them an opportunity to transition to the real world while keeping them nearby.
“The transition to living on our own has been good up to this point,” said Sharon Wooten. “I am so very thankful to care for Chris full time, which includes bathing, dressing and feeding him each day. Administering his medicine, taking him to appointments, and being an advocate for his care is also a part of my routine.”
Sharon told Chris’ trooper family they are looking forward to getting back home to Cramerton.
Modifications to their home have been progressing slowly but they can’t wait to see their “dogs of whom we’ve missed terribly.”
The crash happened near the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Edgewood Road in west Charlotte last July.
Officials say Trooper Wooten, who was on a motorcycle, was trying to stop a vehicle when he collided with a second vehicle. The first vehicle that he was trying to pull over kept going and did not remain at the scene.
Wooten, a 14-year Highway Patrol veteran, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the driver of the vehicle who left the scene, Dontay Kilgo, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, felony flee to elude, reckless driving, failure to heed to blue lights, driving while license revoked, and possession of marijuana.
Troopers say Wooten and his family have a long road of recovery ahead and have expressed that they are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of love and support.
To assist the Wooten family, Highway Patrol says an account under Christopher and Sharon Wooten Special Account has been established at the NC State Employees Credit Union. Those wishing to make a donation can do so by visiting any NCSECU branch.
“My prayer is that God continues to provide comfort to Chris, the Wooten family and to every member of this amazing organization," NCSHP said. "We must continue to stand together to overcome the adversity we all share due to Chris’ absence.”
A GoFundMe campaign set up for Trooper Wooten has now exceeded $48,000 since July 2019.
