15-month-old boy drowns in swimming pool in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A baby died after drowning in a pool in Iredell County Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened on the 1000 Block of Sharon School Road near New Sterling Road. Several first responders were dispatched to assist assist along with deputies, officials said.
The 15-month-old boy was taken to a local hospital, but was pronounced deceased a short time later.
There is no word on how the drowning happened and no names have been released.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing and no foul play is suspected.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.