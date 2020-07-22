MISSING: Authorities seek Leland man last seen Monday

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who has been missing since Monday.
According to a news release, Kenneth Allen Roberts Jr., 41, was last seen in the Mallory Creek Subdivision.
A Toyota Camry linked to Roberts was found in the 2500 block of Fort Fisher Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. A shirt, baseball cap, car keys, and cell phone were also found by New Hanover County deputies.
Roberts is five-foot-eight and weighs approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Roberts’ whereabouts is asked to call Det. Britton or any Leland police officer at 910-371-1100.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation and can be contacted at 910-798-4200.
